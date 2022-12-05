Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents both grew up in rural poverty. They both went to a state college on scholarships where they met and got married quickly after graduating. They lived in a trailer park before I was born. Once they had me, they moved to a small house in a middle-class suburban town and my mom was a stay-at-home parent. By the time I was in high school, we were upper-middle class. As I got older, they continued to save heavily and my dad's salary increased significantly. My parents always emphasized saving and have always lived far below their means. They are highly debt-adverse and buy everything outright. I know that taking debt avoidance to that level is generally not recommended (you'll make more putting your money in the stock market and having a mortgage) so I don't take it quite to the extreme that they do, but aside from our house, we don't plan on having any debt. My parents also drilled it into my head that credit cards are not for buying things you can't afford, they're for building credit and need to be paid off in full monthly, which we've always done. Other than that, we didn't talk much about money.