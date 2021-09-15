8 p.m. — Since it's my Friday I decide to treat myself and get some takeout for dinner. I stop at a local fast-casual Korean fusion place and get a spicy chicken sandwich on an extremely delicious squishy steamed bun and a side of pickled veggies. It's a 20-minute wait for my food so I find a spot under a streetlight and read some more of my book while I wait ($17.70 + $5 tip). $22.70



8:30 p.m. — Arrive home and say hello to H. We talk about our days; his was stressful, mine was normal. He also lets me know he went to the grocery store today for iced coffee, dryer sheets, sour cream, clementines, and a few other random things we needed. I hop in the shower before touching pretty much anything (working around sick animals is kind of gross sometimes). When I get out, I throw on a big t-shirt and shorts and put some leave-in conditioner in my hair. Then I roll a fat joint and go sit out on the deck to relax and listen to music. This is my post-work routine pretty much every night tbh. I'm a lady of habit, what can I say. $26.42



9:30 p.m. — When I'm sufficiently stoned and hungry, I head inside, reheat my takeout, and plop myself on the couch to stuff my face and watch the first Star Wars movie (or the fourth? I don't really get it but it was the first one that was made but is somehow the fourth in the series). I just signed up for Disney+ (included in monthly charges) and don't want to keep it forever, so I'm trying to watch something new on it as frequently as I can.



10 p.m. — I make it through about half an hour before I start falling asleep. I head upstairs and get in bed, do some window shopping on the Anthropologie app, and pass TF out.



Daily Total: $77.92