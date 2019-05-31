4 Products That Get Rid Of Razor Burn — Fast

Shaving is a complicated dance of perfect exfoliation, sharp razor blades, and really good balance. Get the moves right, and it's smooth sailing. Get them wrong, and it's twisted limbs, nicks and cuts, and most commonly, razor burn.
The form of inflammation, caused by a disruption to the outer layer of skin, is annoying as hell. But it's a lot easier, and faster, to fix than you might think. We spoke to dermatologist and Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at Mount Sinai Hospital, Josh Zeichner, MD, who said it takes just a few simple steps to cure razor burn quickly. Read ahead for his expert tips and product picks.
