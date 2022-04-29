Why Knitwear Is Actually Warm-Weather “It” Wear

Checking Out is a new shopping column straight from the cart of Simone Oliver, Refinery29’s global EIC. She wears many hats (all of them stylish), and she's always got an inspiring, wish-worthy list on deck. Watch this space for monthly market musings from Simone (and sometimes, a special guest). These aren’t just editor’s picks — they’re THEE editor’s picks.
This month, Simone is handing the mic to Rashida Meggett, a New York-based stylist, fashion editor, and image consultant who’s currently the deputy online styling editor at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group’s The Outnet. Ahead, Meggett explains how knitwear can help ease us out of the pandemic mindset this spring. We’ve included some of her favorites warm-weather knits below, along with some trending picks from our shopping team.
“My sweatsuit obsession during the pandemic has underscored that comfort has become the most important factor in my closet — and given this, knitwear has emerged as the clear winner in versatile dressing. As we now exist in a hybrid life, half in and half out of our homes, knitwear helped me ease back into day-to-day dressing, giving me the easy fit of sweats, but serving a bit more polish.
“While some don’t even consider knitwear when envisioning their spring wardrobes, this season the variation of styles across the web is endless — from high end to low, from formal pieces to bodycon dresses to matching sets. If you need a nudge, I’ve put together a list of my favorites ahead.
“My go-tos are cutouts and minis in bold statement hues, with inspiration coming from the runways and the streets. Some of my favorites come from the heritage brands that first popularized knitted ready-to-wear — Missoni and M Missoni — but you’ll aslo see picks from new-guard brands like Cult Gaia, Nicholas and Jonathan Simkhai. I’ve also been eyeing styles that ease from day-to-night, should your calendar bloom in such a way.
“If you had to treat yourself to one truly chameleon-like piece, my favorite knit staple this season is the cardigan. Its versatility is unmatched. Dress it up or down, pair it with denim or over your favorite cocktail dress — the librarian-friendly layer is actually clutch. Overall, whether mixing and matching with a silk trouser or maxi skirt, or going head to toe with a knit-on-knit set, knitwear in any form is worth a spot in your cart this spring.