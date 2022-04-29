Why Knitwear Is Actually Warm-Weather “It” Wear

“If you had to treat yourself to one truly chameleon-like piece, my favorite knit staple this season is the cardigan. Its versatility is unmatched. Dress it up or down, pair it with denim or over your favorite cocktail dress — the librarian-friendly layer is actually clutch. Overall, whether mixing and matching with a silk trouser or maxi skirt, or going head to toe with a knit-on-knit set, knitwear in any form is worth a spot in your cart this spring.