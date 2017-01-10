When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
New year, new you — amirite? Clichés aside, we can't deny that we've got a few beauty related resolutions to fulfill this year, this first of which is to incorporate more color into our makeup routines — and we bet you do, too. In the video above, we show you exactly how to create an ombré, rainbow eye that will turn heads at your next shindig.
Press play above for the full look, then try it yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Using a fluffy brush, dust a dark blue shadow onto the outer third of your lids and into your crease. Be sure to blend, blend, blend to avoid any harsh lines. Step 2. Grab a dense eyeshadow brush and pack a teal, shimmery shadow onto the center of your lid. Then, use your fluffy brush to blend the shade into the dark blue shadow to create a gradient effect. Step 3. Apply a yellow eye shadow to your inner corners and blend well. This will instantly brighten your eyes. Step 4. Using a smudger brush, apply the same dark blue, teal, and yellow shadows to your bottom lash line in the same gradient effect. Step 5. Top it off with pair of falsies and a bit of winged-liner or just finish with mascara — whichever you prefer!
