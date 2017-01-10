Step 1. Using a fluffy brush, dust a dark blue shadow onto the outer third of your lids and into your crease. Be sure to blend, blend, blend to avoid any harsh lines. Step 2. Grab a dense eyeshadow brush and pack a teal, shimmery shadow onto the center of your lid. Then, use your fluffy brush to blend the shade into the dark blue shadow to create a gradient effect. Step 3. Apply a yellow eye shadow to your inner corners and blend well. This will instantly brighten your eyes. Step 4. Using a smudger brush, apply the same dark blue, teal, and yellow shadows to your bottom lash line in the same gradient effect. Step 5. Top it off with pair of falsies and a bit of winged-liner or just finish with mascara — whichever you prefer!