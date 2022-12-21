This Water Flosser Isn’t Just Pretty — It’s My New Obsession

Is there anything better than starting the new year with a new wellness routine? If one of your resolutions for 2023 is to take better care of your teeth and gums, the Quip Water Flosser is an absolute essential. Quip, with its mission to create accessible oral care tech, has done it again with its take on the water flosser. While water flossing is not new, it's definitely had a boom in popularity this year. If you haven't jumped on board the water-flossing train yet, I'd definitely recommend you do it with Quip.
Coming from a total newbie, the brand has created a water flosser that doesn't just look pretty but also works wonders on my sensitive mouth and leaves it squeaky clean — as if I just stepped out of a dentist's office in my own bathroom. Plus, there's a limited-time, up-to-40%-off sale going on right now sitewide! So, keep on scrolling to read my full review on this under $100, rechargeable, and cordless Quip Water Flosser.
The Quip Water Flosser is, in one word, sleek. It features gentle and deep-clean pressure modes, two water-flow options (on-demand and continuous), a 360-degree rotating magnetic tip, and a large, easy-fill water reservoir with enough H2O for a 60-second clean on gentle mode. Of course, it's also rechargeable and completely cordless. It's incredibly convenient and easy to use, even first-time water-flossers (aka me).
My experience with flossing is as basic as they come. Meaning I've only ever used the typical floss string or floss picks, and the only place I've ever encountered the water flosser is at the dentist's office (which I try to avoid). So, it's no surprise that when I first turned on the Quip Water Flosser, I was completely caught off guard by its strength. Let's just say, water went everywhere. After that first time though, I got the hang of it, and now I'm obsessed. I use it in gentle mode (for my sensitive gums) for about one or two minutes after brushing. I was amazed at the clean feeling after using my electric toothbrush for the first time, but that doesn't come close to the squeaky cleanness of the post-water-flosser experience. It feels like I just left the dentist — without all the pain. I'm never going back to my life before this flosser.
I truly couldn't recommend this enough. It's easy, powerful, travel-friendly, and looks beautiful on your bathroom vanity. Whether you're a water flosser veteran looking for a more streamlined experience or you're a total newbie like me, the Quip Water Flosser is the answer to all your oral-related prayers.
