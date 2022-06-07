The Water Pick That Finally Got Me To Floss

When I think of sparkling, pearly white teeth, two things come to mind. The first is the iconic song from the Fairy OddParents episode where pop singer Chip Skylark sang the sparkly tooth brushing-centric anthem of my generation, "My Shiny Teeth and Me.” The second is how I’ve been dying to test out a water flosser for quite some time now. I haven’t always been the best at keeping up with a traditional flossing routine, so the allure of a potentially fun way to do a mundane task seemed right up my alley. The water flosser market has a few main players, but none seemed to really stand out to me. That’s until I found Burst's Water Flosser, an aesthetically pleasing and highly reviewed (over 1k) water flosser. I knew I had to try it out.
As far as efficacy goes, there’s a study that suggests water flossing and manual tooth brushing could potentially be superior to traditional flossing and toothbrushing. Some dentists recognize the benefits of water picks while still favoring traditional floss when it comes to recommendations for patients. Thomas J. Salinas, DDS, explains the potential benefits and pitfalls of water flossers in a Mayo Clinic FAQ: "A water pick can help remove food particles from your teeth and might help reduce bleeding and gum disease. . . . It doesn't generally remove visible film and plaque on your teeth but can aid in the reduction of bacteria even below the gum line." If you are like me and struggle to floss at all, then it definitely feels worth it to give water flossers a solid try because doing something else besides brushing is definitely better than doing nothing.
It works perfectly. After each use, I get the same feeling I get after a professional cleaning at a dentist['s] office."
BURST Reviewer
The Burst Water Flosser is a favorite across the internet. One reviewer on the Burst site explained, "[It's the] best water flosser on the market for sure. [It has] very deep cleaning (can literally feel my gums getting so much TLC), light and easy to hold, and pretty to look at. My fave thing of all is how it charges too, and the battery seems to last forever. Stays clean and very elegant." Another gushed about the quality of the flosser: "It works perfectly. After each use, I get the same feeling I get after a professional cleaning at a dentist['s] office." With all this praise, I was eager to give it a go firsthand. Burst graciously agreed to provide me with a sample of its fan-favorite product for reviewing purposes. Continue reading for a detailed breakdown of my experience using Burst's Water Flosser.
Burst Oral Care Water Flosser Review
The water flosser arrived promptly after the order was placed. Immediately, I was drawn to how gorgeous the device was. Who knew dental hygiene could look so picture-perfect? I picked the lavender flosser, and the device also came in a lavender box with a lavender charging cord and head. The water basin and the water pick came detached, and it was really intuitive to find out how to combine those smaller parts into the main body piece. On the back, there is a silicone tab you pull back to fill the basin with water. There is a QR code on the box to scan for more information like simple product details and assembly assistance, which is what I used to confirm I did everything correctly.
The flosser itself is very easy to hold, which owes a lot to its ergonomic design. It was intentionally created to fit comfortably in your hand, and it really shows. There is the main power button that you press to turn on the flosser, and then you can hold it down longer to toggle between the three main settings: the automatic setting, plus stronger and weaker ones.
The high-powered streams of water hitting my gums also felt incredibly soothing and were quite pleasurable.
Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer
I added some water, put the flosser in my mouth, and hit start. Pointed streams of water flowed, and I moved the flosser around my mouth to all regions of my teeth. Food pieces from earlier in the day were quickly dislodged. The high-powered streams of water hitting my gums also felt incredibly soothing and were quite pleasurable. I did find myself wishing the water flosser held more water in the cavity so I could spend extra time massaging my gums with the high-pressure water streams. It is quick and easy to refill, so the design of Burst makes it seamless to re-up on water. The water tip is very flexible and can rotate a full 360 degrees. Corners of your mouth that are hard to reach with regular floss were a breeze to clean with this water flosser and its rotating pick.
I used the water flosser over the last couple of weeks, and I can genuinely say my teeth feel better and especially cleaner. My teeth and gums are finally getting the extra attention they need. It's also just so fun, and it feels so good so much so that I actually look forward to flossing.
