The Burst Water Flosser is a favourite across the internet. One reviewer on the Burst site explained, "[It's the] best water flosser on the market for sure. [It has] very deep cleaning (can literally feel my gums getting so much TLC), light and easy to hold, and pretty to look at. My fave thing of all is how it charges too, and the battery seems to last forever. Stays clean and very elegant." Another gushed about the quality of the flosser: "It works perfectly. After each use, I get the same feeling I get after a professional cleaning at a dentist['s] office." With all this praise, I was eager to give it a go firsthand. Burst graciously agreed to provide me with a sample of its fan-favourite product for reviewing purposes. Continue reading for a detailed breakdown of my experience using Burst's Water Flosser.