When we pulled up to Quiksilver's massive compound, there was a lone wetsuit hanging from a tree, still dripping with water from the Pacific. The image couldn't have been a more fitting intro to the legendary surf brand's space: It's a brilliant blend of corporate hustle-and-bustle and the organic hang-loose vibe that the company has managed to keep intact since its '60s inception. Housing 800 employees in three buildings — which range from standout state-of-the-art architecture to a musty old warehouse (a 12,000-square-foot skate park sits inside) — this isn't just a workspace, it's a spot where Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, and Rob Dyrdek often pop their heads in, to showcase their mad skills.
Though we've had our fair share of Orange County office envy this year, we haven't had quite as many giggles or left more elated than we did this time 'round. Quiksilver's casual attire (90% flip-flops) and friends-and-family atmosphere make for a lighthearted work day (even when there's a heavy load on the staffers' plates), and made us loath the minute we had to hit the 405 home. Luckily, we can relive it all right now. Click through to hit our pro circuit, and you'll see why we left our hearts in Huntington Beach!