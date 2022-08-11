Rather than a lighter, fluffier bagel, the mouthfeel was a bit gummy and dense. The flavor was spot on and had an organic (not artificial) sweetness that harmonized with the earthy grains. After a bite of the Chia & Flax flavor, my co-worker Kate Spencer (remember the gluten-free expert from the intro?) concurred. "It doesn't have that bagel-feel," Kate notes. She does, however, deem it "totally acceptable for a gluten-free food." Her one bite transported her back to the "old-school gluten-free bread days." She then took it one step further and mentioned, "If you were in Malibu Canyon and got a veggie sandwich with sprouts, I would imagine this would be the bread." Her sentiment caused us both to fantasize about how good the Chia & Flax flavor would be when topped with avocado and dashes of salt and pepper.