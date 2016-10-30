These Sunglasses Are A Hot Commodity

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We're used to shoes, bags, and even jeans selling like crazy. Some pieces, especially when they're part of a celebrity collaboration or a limited-edition collection, just can't stay on the shelves. But when a style of sunglasses goes completely out of stock every single time it drops, you know it's got to be good. And with shades being one of the toughest things to shop for online (in our opinion, at least), it's rare that we come across a pair so many people swear by.
Enter: The Quay X Desi Perkins High Key aviators. The collection, which originally launched in June, saw the style sell out in both black and gold color ways (and in record time for the brand, no less). On October 15, Quay re-released the Encore High Keydue to an overwhelming outpour of requests, which likely has something to do with the shades' popularity among people like the Kardashians, the Hadids, and Jennifer Lopez (to name a few). But the brand didn't stop there. Now, the shades are back for a third time.
These modern aviators feature oversized mirrored lenses, metal frames, a double bridge, and adjustable nose pads, and are offered in black, gold, and blue. At this time, the styles have now also been released to actual brick-and-mortar stores as well as other retailers — we're told Zappos and Nordstrom have the largest stock. Seriously — people are not messing around when it comes to getting their hands on a pair, so make your moves by shopping them ahead (along with some similar styles, in case they're wiped by the time you're reading this).