If you had told us that getting hooked on awesomely melodramatic Korean dramas would have us interested in every aspect of the country's distinct brand of cool, we would have laughed. But that's exactly what's happened. Turns out, we can transfer our obsession with Boys Over Flowers and Flower Boy Ramyun Shop to real-life wares. Enter, pushBUTTON.
The Seoul-based label has been around for about a decade, but we are particularly entranced by its latest collection. Named "Gonna Give You All My Money, Boy," it's all about surprisingly unisex looks (because dudes are totally welcome to sport see-through lace tops), bright colors, and thrilling silhouettes. Filled with voluminous pants and jackets, structured chests, and plenty of metallic, tin-foil-esque fabrics, this collection covers pretty much everything you will want to wear when the weather turns warm. Really, the only way this all-inclusive collection could be any better is if it was delivered to your door by K-drama heartthrob Lee Min Ho himself. A girl can dream.
Photo: Courtesy of pushBUTTON