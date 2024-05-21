Purple Mattress’ Memorial Day Sale Has Arrived Early

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve been dreaming of becoming one of those sleep stars who clock eight hours a night and blissfully fall asleep as soon as their head touches the pillow, Purple mattress is here to make your sweet dreams come true — and at one of the steepest discounts you’ll see all year.
The luxury sleep brand is getting a head start on summer, with a can’t-miss Memorial Day sale that’s arrived a week early. For a limited time, you can get up to $800 off a mattress and base combo, plus up to 20% off other sleep accessories — bedding, pillows, and more. We know a good night’s sleep is necessary for coping with stress, resting tired muscles, and supporting your immune system. We also know that far too many of us don’t get enough sleep, with young women especially less likely to get the Zzzs they need: According to research from Gallup, only 27% of women aged 18 to 49 report feeling rested. Yikes.
Insomnia often goes hand-in-hand with stress, but a good mattress can help; one 2015 study notes that a medium-firm mattress can improve sleep quality by 55%. Of course, your ideal mattress depends largely on personal preference. When you’re shopping for a mattress, you’ll want to keep in mind things like your budget, material, size, and add-ons like cooling, pillow tops, and more.
If you’re not sure where to begin, Purple has a handy online quiz to find your dream mattress before further tailoring your selection to address other specifics like cooling benefits (via breathable gel layers, a dry-touch topper, or airy foam), adaptive support, or whatever else your sleep soul craves. Personally, I’m a fan of a softer, plusher mattress that gives my body that cozy feeling of sinking into a cloud. Best of all, every mattress ships free, and you have a 100-day return window to see if you and your mattress are in it for the long haul.
Below, see (and shop!) Purple’s sale standouts and get ready for some seriously great Zzzs in a matter of business days.
This hybrid mattress gave our writer “one of the finest sleeping experiences I’ve had to date” — need we say more? If you’re looking to upgrade a starter mattress without spending a small fortune, this one is a perfect choice. Like all hybrid mattresses, it combines the flexibility of foam with the support of springs for all-around comfort — but with the added benefit of keeping you cool as a cucumber while you sleep, thanks to the proprietary GelFlex Grid layer that the brand says “eliminates hot spots during sleep.”
Want an entry-level mattress that doesn’t feel like an entry-level mattress? Purple’s Plus mattress is ideal for comfort without a luxury price tag. It comes with Purple’s aforementioned GelFlex Grid to support you in all the right places. The foam texture is also soft and plush to the touch, perfect for your coziest snooze yet.
If you’re down to splurge, Purple’s finest will have you sleeping like royalty. The quilted pillow top and extra-thick GelFlex layer offers plush support that yields to your body but is still firm, plus a unique edge-to-edge coil design to offer targeted support to the head and neck, lumbar, and leg areas.
A comfortable mattress is nothing without an equally comfortable pillow. Purple’s Harmony pillow has racked up over 13,000 reviews, so you can feel confident that this mattress BFF is well worth the investment. You can choose from three pillow heights and enjoy a semi-firm yet bouncy feel. Plus, a grid-shaped latex layer ensures breathability and cooling comfort so every side feels like the flip side of the pillow.
The perfect pairing to your new mattress? A fresh, super-soft set of sheets to dress it. (Purple makes those, too!) This bestselling bedding set is crafted from a breathable, sustainable bamboo textile blend, and comes in a variety of chic neutrals to suit any bedroom vibe. All that’s missing is, well, you!