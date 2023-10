I Have Found The Best Mattress For Anyone Sleeping Next To A Furnace-Human Hybrid

Of course, listing the tactile sensations someone gets from a mattress is more the stuff of an ASMR video (or corner of the internet I don’t typically discuss in polite company) than a mattress review, so I'll cut to the good part now. The main question you probably came here for is: Is the Purple RestorePlus Hybrid worth it? And I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that it is, in fact, one of the finest sleeping experiences I’ve had to date, and I mean that honestly (just as I honestly mean that I will challenge the makers of my former futon to a duel in the streets if I ever see them in public). In addition to the GelFlex Grid that has ensured I’m not too cold during the night and has, at the same time, kept my bed companion from accidentally self-immolating, one of the things I like most about this mattress is how little it shifts when another person moves on it during the night. For some context, my partner is approximately a foot taller than I am and moves around in the night as though they’re perpetually mid-exorcism, while I would rather swallow a handful of glass than get out of bed for any reason short of my home being on fire.