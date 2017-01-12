We love vampy winter hues just as much as the next person, but that doesn't mean we're throwing out all our bright shades just because we're in the dead of winter. And if you ask us, using vibrant colors like gold and red are even more fun to wear when the weather's unbearable. We put together this sunset-inspired smoky eye in hopes that it will warm your spirits in the dark months ahead. Check out the video above and the step-by-step breakdown below for all the details.