When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
We love vampy winter hues just as much as the next person, but that doesn't mean we're throwing out all our bright shades just because we're in the dead of winter. And if you ask us, using vibrant colors like gold and red are even more fun to wear when the weather's unbearable. We put together this sunset-inspired smoky eye in hopes that it will warm your spirits in the dark months ahead. Check out the video above and the step-by-step breakdown below for all the details.
Step 1. Start by priming your eyes (we love this version), which will extend the wear of your eyeshadows and make them appear more vibrant on your lids. Total win-win!
Step 2. Using a fluffy blending brush, dust a matte rose shadow into your crease to define your eyes.
Step 3. Follow up with just a touch of dark purple shadow in your crease. Make sure to blend it to avoid harsh lines.
Step 4. Using a dense shadow brush, press matte orange shadow all over your lid and top it with a layer of sparkly gold shadow.
Step 5. Grab the matte rose color you used in the beginning and sweep it along your lower lash line.
Step 6. With an angled liner brush, draw matte burgundy eyeshadow along your upper and lower lash lines, winging it out slightly on your upper lash line.
Step 7. Finish off with a generous coat of mascara and you're good to go.
