5 Pro Blowdryers That Are Worth The Extra Cash

It's common knowledge that many drugstore makeup and skin-care products are just as good — if not better — than their more expensive counterparts. But, there are still some items that you can't be cheap with, especially when it comes to your hair.
"Most of the drugstore blowdryers come with high heat and very little power, which means you're actually taking longer to dry your hair," hairstylist Kristen Keller once told us. "The longer you expose your hair to that kind of heat, the more damage you'll be doing. Think lots of frizz and breakage."
For the record: We're not saying that there aren't good budget dryers out there (check out some of our favorite ones here). However, the below picks beloved by celebrity stylists and seasoned salon pros alike are all worth the extra coin. Find out why, ahead.
