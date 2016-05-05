When summer rolls around, taking extra time to do even the smallest task can prevent you from enjoying the (finally!) nice weather. That's where a handful of smart products and apps can come in and save the day. By helping to automate your life, they can streamline your days an free up moments to sneak outside for an impromptu lunchtime picnic or a happy hour glass of rosé.
From a speaker that can order you an Uber to the ultimate to-do list tackling app, you can get more done with the touch of a button or the sound of your voice. Not sweating the small stuff can create time you didn't even know you had — and get you so much more out of the sweet summer days ahead.
