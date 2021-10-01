An Exclusive Discount On A TikTok-Famous Fashion Brand

According to Kim Zorn — the Global Performance Director at Princess Polly — the very popular (and affordable) Aussie fashion label's customer is "Gen Z, trend-driven, social media savvy, and has their finger on the pulse of what’s hot." This is a description that, after further investigation, absolutely checks out here in the states, where fashion TikTokkers have caught onto Princess Polly and its treasure trove of Instagram-ready, Y2K-inspired clothes. (We're thinking of one hyped-up style, in particular, that went viral this past summer: The Love Galore Romper.) A stark 180 from the sweatsuits of the pandemic, Princess Polly's usually under-$100 wares are all about getting out and being seen in; there's no shortage of satiny tops, chunky boots, bodycon dresses, and oversized blazers to shackets. Though the brand's been well-known in Australia since 2010, its sights are now set on becoming a global sensation; Zorn tells Refinery29 that there's a second HQ in Los Angeles and a distribution center ready to service the growing, trend-forward U.S. fanbase with easy online transactions, fast shipping, and top-notch customer service. To get Refinery29 readers better acquainted, Princess Polly is treating us to an exclusive 20% off sitewide (excluding gift cards and sale items) with the code REFINERY29, through December 31, 2021. For a sampling of the brand's top styles and a bit more background on its give-back and "Earth Club" initiatives, scroll on.
As carefree and uninhibited as the brand seems, Princess Polly is dedicated to giving back and doing good. "As a growing business, we have the privilege to support important causes and raise funds for incredible charities," says Zorn. "We have a number of partners including The Butterfly Foundation in Australia and The Loveland Foundation in the U.S. We’re also committed to donating $500K USD to various charities each calendar year. Our customers really guide us in selecting our charity partners and we aim to support causes that are close to our customers’ hearts."
And, while many apparel retailers often get a negative rap for their fast-fashion output, Princess Polly aims to do right by the environment. "We recently launched Earth Club where we focus on four major impact areas: Ethical Sourcing, Sustainable Products, Protecting the Planet, and Equality & Community," says Zorn of the brand's mission to prioritize the planet and the people living in it. "Our Earth Club range is expanding daily — this includes apparel and accessories made from eight lower-impact, more sustainable materials like organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled nylon, recycled polyester, recycled PU, water-based PU, recycled plastic, and recycled metal."
Scroll around our fall favorites here or head to Princess Polly directly to shop the whole compliment-magnet collection. And, don't forget to use the code REFINERY29 at checkout for 20% off sitewide through the end of the year. Party on, Princess Polly, people.
