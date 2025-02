We Tested $492 Worth Of Primers To See If They Actually Do Anything

“For my everyday makeup, I keep things simple: A little foundation/concealer where needed, a touch of blush, curled lashes, brushed up brows, and that’s about it. Here, I applied a light coverage foundation and noticed that my application was smoother. You can still see some texture and breakouts, though, (which I do not mind, by the way) but it spackled the micro textures I tend to notice most on my cheeks and forehead. This was not my favorite in terms of extending wear, but that is likely because I have oily skin and I live in a warm, humid climate. That being said, for a quick face beat, I can’t fault it given how hydrating and comfortable it is to wear. (TL;DR: If skin tints are the ‘no-makeup makeup’, then Milk’s Hydro Grip is a ‘no-primer primer.’”)