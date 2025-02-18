We Tested $492 Worth Of Primers To See If They Actually Do Anything

“I’ve been so lazy when it comes to primer, and truly can’t remember the last time I used it in my makeup routine, but applying this stuff was like reconnecting with an old friend. I remembered why it was one of the few primers I loved; the texture isn’t silicone-y and dry like other primers I’ve tried — it almost feels like nothing on your skin, and certainly doesn’t make my face feel drier than before I applied it. It’s gentle, and has no noticeable fragrance. As the name suggests, I feel like it does help ‘grip’ my foundation and concealer well.