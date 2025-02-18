We Tested $492 Worth Of Primers To See If They Actually Do Anything

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A flawless makeup look isn’t just about application — it’s about longevity, too. That’s where primers come in. Any professional makeup artist will agree that a primer is the difference between your makeup sticking around for the long haul or slipping off your face after a few hours. Happily, there seems to be an endless supply of them — and each one serves a distinct purpose.
There are hydrating formulas, which make applying foundation over dry patches a seamless experience, mattifying ones that help minimize the appearance of pores without pilling, and glow-boosting options that lend makeup a dewy finish. That's just the tip of the iceberg.
To separate the truly exceptional from the less-than-average, our team of editors — representing a range of skin types from dry to oily — road-tested 13 primers across a broad spectrum of price points. To keep things consistent, we used the same foundations and setting sprays across the batch of products we trialed, with detailed before and after shots to show you what our makeup looked like after a long day of wear.
Read ahead for a detailed breakdown of the best makeup primers that actually deliver on their promises.
Tested By: Vanese Maddix, contributing beauty writer
Skin type: “Normal”, dry
“Having tried most skincare and makeup products from Charlotte Tilbury, I’m surprised it took me so long to try the Invisible UV Flawless Poreless Primer. I was slightly wary before my first application: The product had a pale hue, so I was worried it might leave a beige tint or white cast on my skin. To my surprise, the moisturizer sank right into my skin with no white cast in sight. My skin instantly felt hydrated and I found this primer worked even better when layered over the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream.
“My skin looked glowy and my makeup layered beautifully over it without any dryness [thanks to a mix of skin-conditioning ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, peptides, and camellia oil]. I didn’t find that this primer helped my makeup last longer, but it did create a nice and smooth base for further makeup application. This was an instant hit for me and has become a staple in my daily routine. I also love that it has SPF 50 broad spectrum protection, guarding my skin against UV damage.”
Tested By: Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
Skin type: Oily, acne-prone
“I’ve been so lazy when it comes to primer, and truly can’t remember the last time I used it in my makeup routine, but applying this stuff was like reconnecting with an old friend. I remembered why it was one of the few primers I loved; the texture isn’t silicone-y and dry like other primers I’ve tried — it almost feels like nothing on your skin, and certainly doesn’t make my face feel drier than before I applied it. It’s gentle, and has no noticeable fragrance. As the name suggests, I feel like it does help ‘grip’ my foundation and concealer well.
“For my everyday makeup, I keep things simple: A little foundation/concealer where needed, a touch of blush, curled lashes, brushed up brows, and that’s about it. Here, I applied a light coverage foundation and noticed that my application was smoother. You can still see some texture and breakouts, though, (which I do not mind, by the way) but it spackled the micro textures I tend to notice most on my cheeks and forehead. This was not my favorite in terms of extending wear, but that is likely because I have oily skin and I live in a warm, humid climate. That being said, for a quick face beat, I can’t fault it given how hydrating and comfortable it is to wear. (TL;DR: If skin tints are the ‘no-makeup makeup’, then Milk’s Hydro Grip is a ‘no-primer primer.’”)
Tested By: Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
Skin type: Combination, acne-prone
“Saie’s Glowy Super Gel boasts a wet, liquid texture, so it absorbs very quickly, but it stays tacky for just long enough that my foundation clings to it. While it makes for a great initial base, I prefer to combine it with my foundation so that the iridescent particles aren’t completely covered up. That way, they pop on my cheekbones and brow bones like a subtle highlighter.
“Honestly, I don’t notice any change in the longevity of my makeup when I use this, but it does lend a beautiful dewy effect. However, I think it’s better suited to those with dry skin considering that the formula contains a handful of nourishing oils. As someone who is acne-prone, I don’t tend to reach for this every day.”
Tested By: Venus Wong, senior writer
Skin type: Sensitive, combination
“Hourglass Cosmetics and I go way back: one of my first-ever beauty purchases was the Veil Primer. I was living in Asia at the time and it was a holy grail for helping my makeup stay put in the hot and humid weather. Since my skin has matured and tends to get oilier around my T-zone, I’ve made the switch to the lesser-known Vanish Primer, a silicone-based product that promises to blur over blemishes and lines to create an airbrushed effect for your makeup.
“The product has a more gel-like texture compared to the Veil, but it spreads out super easily — creating no residue on the skin whatsoever — and forms a silky-smooth, almost undetectable layer over the skin. When I layer this under my skin tint it creates a blurring effect over my pores that still very much looks natural, while sweeping away some of my shine. I notice that my base makeup is less prone to rubbing off when I wear this primer, and it’s also excellent at extending the wear time of my eye makeup. This primer gets top scores from me; it deserves to be just as popular as the Veil Primer.”
“I’ve tried this serum before and it remains one of my favorite primers. It instantly plumps my skin and unveils a dewy glow like no other. Packed with skin-loving ingredients including vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid, the transparent formula leaves my skin feeling deeply hydrated.
“While the formula isn’t sticky, it has a pleasant tacky finish that helps my makeup layer nicely on top. I like that it doesn’t dry down, no matter how long it takes to apply makeup over it. As a serum-primer hybrid, it feels similar to applying skincare. My skin stayed incredibly glowy from morning to night without makeup running off, no touch-ups needed. No notes from me — this one’s a sure winner.” — Vanese Maddix, contributing beauty writer
“As an oily skin girlie who constantly blots unwanted shine, this product is an absolute game-changer. It really does create a filtered, poreless finish, even before a drop of makeup touches my skin. (As I was testing this, I literally said out loud, “Where did my pores go?”)
“The texture of the primer is silky and creates a soft matte finish, but doesn’t dry out my skin like other mattifying primers I’ve used in the past. It absorbs oil spectacularly well and my makeup looks flawless even without setting it with a loose powder. Best of all, it’s the one primer that I feel made my makeup last all day, all without a hint of creasing. If you’re looking for a filter in a bottle, you’ve found it in Rare Beauty’s primer.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“I get a lot of my makeup and skincare knowledge from RedNote, a Chinese social media app that has blown up in the West since the TikTok ban, and the girlies over there are enamored with this primer from Clé de Peau. They claim it’s a must-have for more luminescent, glass-like skin, and after giving this a try, I can see the hype. The product looks very milky straight out of the tube, but you have to trust the process. Once you blend it out, it lends a very natural radiance that creates a more uniform, radiant look.
“Since the product also contains SPF 21 broad spectrum protection against UV rays, many people wear this on its own, but I recommend pairing this with your preferred base makeup since the primer lends a smoothing effect that helps your skin look flawless, with a soft-focus effect. I can’t stop touching my face when I have this on; it lends such a silky, lovely finish. I reach for this product whenever I need to look good in front of a camera. With this high price tag, it’s a ‘special occasion’ kind of makeup primer for me.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“If you’re a fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter, you’ll be intrigued by this Rimmel primer. Like its luxury counterpart, the formula is housed in a tall glass bottle with a doe foot applicator — but it’s not exactly the same. Rimmel’s version is more fluid, and to ensure that the silver illuminating particles don’t gather on the tip of the applicator, you have to give it a good shake first. A celebrity makeup artist once told me to mix primers like this with my foundation instead of applying them in separate layers, so that’s what I’ve been doing. It takes foundation (which can appear flat and erase my features) and breathes life into it. I’ve received countless compliments on my glowing skin since using it.
“I do tend to get very oily during the day, though, and it seems to exacerbate my forehead grease, but it’s great for masking dry, flaky skin. I really enjoy using it, and some days I wear it alone with a dab of concealer. My main pain point is the neck of the bottle, where the product seems to collect and become messy. I’d recommend standing this upright rather than carelessly throwing it into your makeup bag as I did!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“As my skin type fluctuates between normal and dry, I steer clear of products that promise blurring and mattifying effects, so I didn’t expect this primer to work for me. Surprisingly, during my first test, I found the texture to be quite moisturizing, which I believe could be due to the inclusion of niacinamide in the formula. It didn’t feel bad on my skin or dry it out, but it also didn’t deliver the level of moisture and glow I usually look for in a primer.
“While my makeup sat well over it, I could tell that my usual hydration levels were missing. This isn’t a primer I’d personally reach for again, but I think it could work well for anyone with combination skin. For me, ONE/SIZE’s Secure the Glow Tacky Hydrating Primer, feels more aligned with my preferences.” — Vanese Maddix, beauty contributing writer
“I’ll try any product that claims to make my skin appear more toned and glowy, so I was excited to get my hands on REFY’s primer, which purportedly does both. The facial roller applicator is meant to reduce puffiness, but it didn’t do much for me. You have to give the tube a real hard squeeze so that the product oozes out from the crevices of the roller, and it’s a bit messy. The roller itself was made from plastic and felt scratchy against my skin. I much prefer the applicator design on the brand’s Face Sculpt moisturizer, with its cooling metal roller ball tip.
“The primer did deliver the other half of its promises: Thanks to hydrating ingredients like glycerin and vitamin B5, the formula had a watery, serum-like texture and kept my skin moisturized and glossy all day. It also contains niacinamide, which calmed down some of my redness. I wouldn’t say that this is the ideal primer for making your makeup last longer — you can actually spot some eyeliner fall out in the after shot — but I’m more than impressed by how it left my skin plump and bouncy, and for that, my base makeup settled in much nicer.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“I discovered this primer after interviewing Joey King, who was announced as the face of an e.l.f. campaign at the end of last year. This stuff is not just good for its price point — it’s good, period. When they say ‘grip they mean it. The lightweight gel texture looks similar to Milk’s Hydro Grip but has a tacky texture that almost acts like glue to anything that touches it. That might be a dealbreaker to some, but I don’t mind it. I mean, ‘grip’ is literally in the name! In terms of longevity, I’m honestly so impressed by this primer.
“Even when I prep and set my makeup, my foundation loves to pull a disappearing act by the end of the day, but not when Power Grip is in the mix. I applied this in the morning, had a full day of meetings, and my glam still looked fresh in the afternoon. It has a slightly dewy finish, so I did have to blot excess oil around lunchtime, but all in all, I have to say this is one of my new go-to’s for when I need my makeup to last — no matter what.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation is beloved by makeup artists and beauty editors alike, so I was intrigued to try the brand’s corresponding primer. At first squeeze, it’s just like a serum: lightweight and absorbs into the skin very quickly. While it contains far fewer light-reflecting particles in comparison to the others I tried here, it makes skin appear just as dewy and fresh. In fact, I love how this made my makeup look the most! My foundation glided on with ease, blended quickly, and stuck around for much longer than usual.
“I was taken aback when I checked my face in the mirror hours later, as usually, my makeup separates on my oily nose and forehead. But not this time. While it didn’t do anything to quell said shine (nor does it claim to) there are other skincare benefits thanks to moisturizing shea butter and glycerin. I’ll use this down to the last drop!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“If you’re looking for a primer that helps your makeup stick around without budging, this is a winner. It comes in a clear, slippery silicone-based gel and has a lovely consistency that feels weightless on the skin. It smooths over my pores and helps blur out the fine lines around my mouth when I apply my skin tint.
"The lasting power is impressive: I’ve experimented with glitter eye shadow and some of my more smudge-prone eyeliner, and this product has made a noticeable difference in helping them stick around for longer. One critique is that it does pill on my skin when I’m more dehydrated. Unless I’ve been moisturized to the hilt, the primer forms little annoying clumps on my face, making my base makeup look flaky. For that reason, I’ve mostly used this as a primer for my eye makeup, and have made sure I’ve slathered on eye cream before doing so.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
