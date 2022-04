That's why we tapped Corina Dross , an astrologer who grew up with astrology (her mother used to draw charts by hand with a pencil and an ephemeris — a book of star charts) and has been teaching astrology for more than a decade, to reveal not only the different ways in which each sign approaches dressing, but also how to style your Gyles & George zodiac sweater. What makes these knits even more special: Each one features special designs from the brand's popular knitting pattern books, and they're available for the first time since the '80s. (This is also the first collection the brand has put forth since the '90s.)