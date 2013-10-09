With all the smart shopping tools e-commerce retailers have been using — catwalk clips, 180-degree views, an infomercial to cheer you on — you're more armed than ever to make an educated online purchase. But, what about the mom-and-pop shops that don't utilize the high-tech tool bag of tricks? Pour Porter, a beautiful, little online boutique compels us to shop in a different way.
Its hyper-curated selection of rising indie-designer goods has caught our eye, but we've also fallen hard for the atypical product photography, which captures the true essence of each covetable find. Owner Noel models all the wares herself in soft, cleanly lit, life-in-motion snap. It's an editorial take on product imagery, but as real-life as shopping with a friend. You get to see what each item looks like from every angle as if you were watching someone try it on for the first time and do the happy shopping dance.
Since the one-of-a-kind designer pieces carried at Pour Porter have limited stock, you'll want to move quickly on those purchasing decisions! (Current public service example for all you size eights and nines out there: These Rachel Comey Rolim clogs in white would be gorgeous right now with an oversized cable-knit pullover. Just sayin'.)