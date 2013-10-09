Its hyper-curated selection of rising indie-designer goods has caught our eye, but we've also fallen hard for the atypical product photography, which captures the true essence of each covetable find. Owner Noel models all the wares herself in soft, cleanly lit, life-in-motion snap. It's an editorial take on product imagery, but as real-life as shopping with a friend. You get to see what each item looks like from every angle as if you were watching someone try it on for the first time and do the happy shopping dance.