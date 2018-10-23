6 Things You Should Never Do After A Workout

Preparing for a workout can be kind of fun: You book your favorite boxing bag days in advance, make sure your comfiest sweat-wicking leggings are clean, and plot your escape from work to get to the studio on time. But then, once you've checked "work out" off your to-do list, you probably plop down on the couch and move on with your busy life.
The thing is, your post-workout routine is almost as important as the workout itself, so you should be strategic about what you do and don't do. It's not that doing the "wrong" thing or activity is going to derail your workout efforts in one fell swoop. But there are certain habits that are beneficial after a workout that you shouldn't ignore.
Whether you have a regular daily workout routine, or are just getting back into exercise, here are some post-workout activities and habits that you should probably avoid.