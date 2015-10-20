As we've all lived (but not learned), winter tends to be most punishing when the weather's gone buck-wild unpredictable. Having experienced plenty of sudden temperature plummets and left-field blizzards, we should be more prepared with our winter gear. But more often than not, we generally tend to put off stocking up on the cold-weather essentials until it's too late and we're just kind of freezing. This year, let's promise to plan ahead.
And to get you on your way to layered heaven, we've rounded up 20 winter staples to consider purchasing ASAP — before they sell out. Snow-ready boots, whimsical accessories, thick-cut sweaters, and more, up ahead!
