If you're reading this, then you are most likely a procrastinator. It's okay — you're among friends here. Buying holiday gifts alone is stressful, but gift-shopping a mere two weeks before Christmas is enough to throw even the most chill among us into panic — or the closest approximation to panic for the perpetually laid-back. A tizzy?
Anyhoodles, the point is you haven't gotten the gifts and you don't even know where to start looking. I'd like to tell you that I have all the answers to help you out, but sadly I am not a gifting Magic 8 Ball. However, I do know some people who can help — and they work at the stores where you actually buy said gifts: We polled some of our favorite retailers, from Ulta to Nordstrom, to find out what the most popular beauty gifts are and why they are flying off the shelves.
Let's just take a moment here to have some real talk, procrastinator to procrastinator. The cold, harsh truth is that as much as we all want to be the type who carefully curates gifts for each person on our list months in advance, someone who perfectly creases their wrapping paper Martha-Stewart style and decks their halls with sprigs of beglittered holly — hell, even the person who just sends out some damn Christmas cards — the truth is that the only holiday activity we are good at is drinking hot toddies while munching on frosted sugar cookies. Which, I'd like to point out, is an important life skill.
But that shouldn't mean your loved ones have to suffer. So this year, instead of grabbing some coffee mugs and Josh Groban CDs at the airport Starbucks, get your shit somewhat together and snag a gift off this list. Because the sooner you take care of that, the sooner you can go back to that sugar-and-spiced-alcohol situation you've got going on over there.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.
