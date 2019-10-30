For the most devoted culin-istas among us, possessing a cookbook collection is essential. Although we'll always adore dependable meal classics from legends like Ina Garten or Alison Roman, we're currently enthralled with a newer (dare we say kitschier) wave of recipe keepers: pop-culture cookbooks.
Everyone from Sheryl Crow to Snoop Dogg has gotten into the kitchen — and we're here for it. While some pop-culture cookbooks (like Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings) are more mainstream than others, there are still plenty rooted in the delightful land of niche. Ahead, a selection of the most delectable and novelty of these cookbooks. Scroll on to shop for a culturally relevant addition to your recipe stack or a gift for your funny fellow culin-ista.
