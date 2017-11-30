Dining out during the summer makes sense. But, during the winter we are way less likely to want to leave the couch. We even secretly feel relieved when plans that require heading into the cold get cancelled last-minute. Once days grow darker and carefree temps drop to chilling levels, enjoying a meal out feels like a challenge. Especially amidst the icy drafts of swinging restaurant doors and bodies smushed between crowded coat racks.
But thanks to badass author and foodie Alison Roman's cookbook, Dining In: Highly Cookable Recipes, braving the cold is no longer the only option for escaping confinement crazies to enjoy a hot meal. Roman's easy and elevated comfort food dishes are our hibernation menu dreams come true — with cheesy baked pastas, crispy egg dishes, salty-sweet cookies, and much more. So the next time last Tuesday's takeout seems questionable and a case of apartment cabin fever sets in, don't jump for your coat and gloves — because ahead we've got three Dining In solutions to keep you satiated this winter.