Out of all available purse shapes, a black crossbody is basically the LBD of the bag world: It coordinates with any outfit, and it never goes out of style. The hardest part about adding one to your closet, of course, is sifting through the many, many options that exist — but there's one brand in particular that seems to be making the version everyone (celebrities and bloggers included) wants.
The Camera Bag from Pop and Suki (the accessories brand founded by Poppy Jaime and Suki Waterhouse), is ideal in size: It's small enough to carry everywhere, but still big enough to hold life’s essentials. The company also offers the option to personalize the simple carryall or get a few extra add-ons, like straps that turn it into a backpack or a fanny pack, cute BFF charms, or customizable luggage tags. Plus, it's already been seen on some pretty big-deal ladies: Jessica Alba, Georgia May Jagger, Lucy Hale, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, and Emily Ratatjkowski, to name a few.
While the brand's Instagram says the black version is running very low in stock, our friends at the label let us know that the Noir and Cognac color ways are being restocked on December 7 — if you can't wait until then, you can currently shop the cotton-candy-pink iteration. Click on to see what the big deal with this bag is (come on, it's under $200!) and find some similar options that are currently available. Either way, this is a purchase you 100% won't regret.
