With a homebase in the Arts District, it's damn near impossible for our friends at Poketo to miss the mark. The shop's merch is made for those Angelenos who favor MOCA's gift shop over the mall. And, with 2013 in full swing, it looks like owners Angie Myung and Ted Vadakan have hit the ground running with not one, but two must-catch happenings.
The first is a new collection inspired by customer recommendations — when the pair unleashed their premiere wallet designs, folks were receptive, but wanted something a bit more functional. The longer and more structured pouches with pockets for bills, cards, and coins, have just hit shelves. Naturally, they tapped some sick designers, including Yellena James and Cole Gerst, to trick out the trippy accessories. Since the price tag is ultra wallet-friendly ($38!), you better believe we'll be stocking up on the exhibit-worthy wares. (Peep them here, after the jump!)
And, if that wasn't enough reason to pop by Poketo, the boutique is also hosting an opening party and art show this Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. In celebration of It Rained All Day, an illustrated book crafted by Mel Kadel with tunes by Michael David Aho, a.k.a. ((SOUNDER)). Pick up a copy of the limited-edition tome, have it signed by Kadel himself, then feel free to sip on some Cerveza Indio while taking in a live performance from Aho.
The phrase "one for the money, two for the show" never felt so literal!
Photo: Courtesy of Poketo