Fat Women Don't Get To Be Androgynous

I started being more open with it in college, and my style followed suit. I searched for inspiration any and everywhere — what I found was that there were a lot of Shanes, Kristen Stewarts, and Ruby Roses and they had a uniform: plain T-shirts and loose jeans ripped in the right places, the Haircut™, and an aversion to bras. They were portrayed as effusing cool and invoking desire in every woman that crossed their path, queer or not. They were shown to embody androgyny and masculinity and they were almost always white and thin.