26 Plus-Size Yoga Picks That Won't Put You To Sleep

When we're looking for plus-size activewear, we're already fighting an uphill battle. There's not a lot to choose from, and what is out there tends to have a big problem: It's so freaking boring.
Sure, there are days when all we want to wear is black and gray. But there are other days when we'd rather not blend in. Why is it so hard to believe that we might — gasp — actually want to stand out?
Have no fear — we've got your back. We've collected all of our favorite eye-catching yoga clothes for curvier girls. We're talkin' prints, attention-grabbing highlights, and plenty of edgy mesh details. These picks definitely won't put you to sleep — even in corpse pose.
