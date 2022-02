Plus-Size Snow Pants For Hitting The Slopes This Winter

In this new year, I challenged myself to step outside my comfort zone and give myself permission to try new things. I’ve always been intrigued by the snow sports world, but I’ve always felt excluded from activities in the athletic space as a plus-size person. From limited size representation in the activewear industry to judgmental looks at the gym and daily fatphobic microaggressions across social media, it’s easy for plus-size f olks like myself to feel like we don’t belong. Fast-forward to earlier this month when I got the chance to hit the slopes for the first time ever. Although it was a nerve-wracking experience, I came prepared with the right gear–especially a super solid pair of plus-size snow pants.Tracking down a pair of plus-size snow pants IRL is rather difficult, so I knew online would be my best bet. I ended up buying this pair from Articx, but I stumbled upon a handful of solid plus-size options worth checking out. If you are trying to make the most of the last week of winter, or you're just trying to live out your Olympic Games fantasy, keep scrolling for plus-size snow pants to get you through the inevitable chills from ice-cold mountain wind.