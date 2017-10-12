15 Plus-Size Coats To Stock Up On In Case Fall Weather Ever Arrives

A cursory glance out your window, no matter where you live, might remind you that climate change is very real. For every day that brings a hint of wind chill, we're gifted with another five that remind us were going to need to be paying our A/C bill a little bit longer. But fall and winter are upon us...we think. Either way, it's better to stock up on a coat or two now before the colder weather hits us without warning.
You've probably read countless spiels about refreshing your closets for fall, starting off the season with an investment piece, etc., etc., etc. But if we're taking a good, hard look at it, each new season's beginning reminds us that we really just want lots of new and pretty things. So yeah, you can wear that same black wool coat for the third year in a row, or you can look ahead towards 15 new options to swap it out for.
Gone are the days of settling for frumpy and oversized coats. Instead, you'll find flattering belted waists, statement collars, and even a longline moto jacket for those who just don't want to let their leather jackets go. Here's how to get prepared for fall... whenever it actually arrives.