15 Plus-Size Coats To Stock Up On In Case Fall Weather Ever Arrives

A cursory glance out your window, no matter where you live, might remind you that climate change is very real. For every day that brings a hint of wind chill, we're gifted with another five that remind us were going to need to be paying our A/C bill a little bit longer. But fall and winter are upon us...we think. Either way, it's better to stock up on a coat or two now before the colder weather hits us without warning.