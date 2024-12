The Best Plus-Size Holiday Outfits For Every Festive Occasion

For sizing, it’s smart to remember that Amsale is a bridal label first and foremost. (The brand’s late founder Amsale Amberra is widely credited with creating the modern wedding dress , and that’s reflected in its eveningwear size chart.) I was happy to see that eveningwear runs in sizes 00-28, but a look at its measurements shows that, by and large, they fall into standard bridal sizing conventions (i.e. your bridal size is usually 2 sizes up from your “street size”). With that in mind, I tried on two samples: my usual size 20, and my bridal equivalent, a size 24. This navy dress is the 24, and it fits almost perfectly right off the rack. (The 20 was too small on my bust, and a bit too snug throughout the waist and hips as well, so I recommend sizing up at least one size, or two if you have a fuller bust.) This style is offered in a broad range of colors, but some are made-to-order only or have limited sizing in stock, so, if you’re looking for a gown ASAP, check out every color you’d consider for the best chance of getting one sooner than later.