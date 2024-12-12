The Best Plus-Size Holiday Outfits For Every Festive Occasion

This is the type of dress that you’ll want to keep in your wardrobe for decades — I’ve had mine for years now, and it has saved the day many times when I needed something sharp but not boring. Most importantly, the brand definitely has your size: Laws of Motion uses an innovative data-driven fit system that offers thousands of “micro sizes” for different body shapes, resulting in a near custom fit for anyone in the standard size 000-40 range. Combined with the work the brand puts in upfront to get fit right in extended sizes (even its samples fit wonderfully), Laws of Motion is a great option if you’re looking for something boardroom-ready that’s going to fit like a dream.