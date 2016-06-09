21 Women To Remind You That Every Body Is A Beach Body

No matter your size and shape, swimsuit season can be daunting. The idea of stripping down to underwear-level and exposing bits that may not have seen the sun since last summer can make even the most confident person break out in a cold sweat. But here’s the thing: Life is too short and precious to sit around fearing your figure or what others may think of it.
Sometimes, all we need need is a little bit of motivation to put ourselves out there, especially when swimsuits are involved. So we looked to some of our favorite plus-size bloggers for inspiration and to help prove, without a shadow of a doubt, that every body is a beach body. Click through to hear from 21 bathing babes, and tell us in the comments below how you’re going to take back the beach this summer.
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
