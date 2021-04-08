If you’re plus-size, then maybe you’ve heard that you’re not “supposed” to wear a bikini. Perhaps you’ve read that a suit needs to be “flattering” or should “camouflage” your body in order to be cute. Let's set that record straight: all bikinis, from skimpy styles to supportive, should be available and celebrated no matter your size. Even though there are more brands and retailers making stylish options for bigger bodies than ever before, it can still be tricky to navigate plus-size swimwear. Aside from the paradox of choice, common bikini-buying frustrations (such as size and fit) can feel much more amplified than with a straight-sized shopper. We're here to help.
Luckily, bikini shopping can actually be easier than searching for a one-piece for both straight-size and plus-size shoppers. Everyone’s proportions are different, and bikini separates allow you to mix & match depending on which styles you feel your best in — a win-win. If you’re not sure where to start, then take a scroll through the best plus-size bikinis featured ahead.
