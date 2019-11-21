Dark lips for fall are about as groundbreaking as florals for spring, but don't get it twisted: A good rich purple lip is still a necessary accessory to have on hand for the season, and will look good no matter what shindig the holiday-party circuit throws at you.
Just ask Beyoncé, who stunned at the Sean Carter Foundation Gala in a sparkly, whimsical gown paired with a deep plum lip color — further proof that now is the best time to dust off the vampy lipsticks you've been hanging onto.
As the season for going darker inches closer, we've rounded up some pro-approved plum colors to help edit your collection. From almost-black mattes to sheer shimmers and bright bullets, the colors ahead are a must-have for fall, and for when you want to make sure you're the shining star of your upcoming family gathering.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.