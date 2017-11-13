Move over, eggs benedict and rainbow-colored swimsuits — house plants are currently the reigning likebait on Instagram. The Internet's love leafy shrubs, cute succulents, and towering cacti seems to know no bounds: Accounts like @boyswithplants and @plantsindecor have gained a considerable following in seemingly no time. For many millennials, plant porn is the new #foodporn.
No one is more qualified to chart the meteoric rise of greenery in the online space than Igor Josifovic and Judith de Graaff, the founders of Urban Jungle Blog, a global community about all things house plants. Since launching the site in 2013, the duo has garnered over half a million followers on Instagram, who fervently tagging their plant shots with #urbanjunglebloggers in hopes of getting regrammed. The pair recently released a book, Urban Jungle, dedicated to plant care and styling.
Inspired by Josifovic and de Graaff's discerning eye, we asked them to share their top tips for taking a killer plant photo, paired with some of our favorite uploads from the collective. Click on for a photography masterclass to make your succulent stash look like a million bucks. Brace yourself for a ton of likes.