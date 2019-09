No one is more qualified to chart the meteoric rise of greenery in the online space than Igor Josifovic and Judith de Graaff, the founders of Urban Jungle Blog , a global community about all things house plants. Since launching the site in 2013, the duo has garnered over half a million followers on Instagram, who fervently tagging their plant shots with #urbanjunglebloggers in hopes of getting regrammed. The pair recently released a book, Urban Jungle , dedicated to plant care and styling.