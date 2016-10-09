Score This On-Trend Button-Up Before It Sells Out (Again)

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



Over the course of the past year, the button-up shirt has gone far beyond the norm. We've seen tons of new iterations, from extra-long sleeves and wide, structured cuffs, to oversized silhouettes that look oh so expensive.



The rise of these trends in the dress shirt category likely has something to do with Pixie Market's latest top seller — a navy pinstriped, oversized shirt with extra-wide cuffs (and an optional choker neck-tie, if you feel like adding some oomph). According to the e-tailer, after selling out repeatedly, the top is now back for pre-order, set to arrive in your closet between October 18 to 21. Not only does it allow you to tackle multiple of-the-moment styles at once, but it gives the feel of a runway piece, without being priced like one. Ringing in at $112, the blouse just needs some jeans to become a million-dollar look. It's as simple as that.



Click on to pre-order this must-have piece before it sells out (again), and shop some similar options, in case it's already out of stock.