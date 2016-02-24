Pinterest is the holy grail of wedding inspiration. There’s not an image you can’t find — from inspiring engagement rings to creative cakes — on the addictive site. We've put in the hours. And since, if you're wedding-planning, the dress is probably the first thing you’re trying to hunt down online, we’ve rounded up a slew of gorgeous gowns that we've spotted on Pinterest. You’re going to want to add these to your boards, ASAP. Major dress realness ahead.
Daughters of Simone does it again! A striking, off-the-shoulder dress that is both ethereal and sleek.
We can all agree that Poppy Delevingne's couture Chanel gown is one for the books. So dreamy.
