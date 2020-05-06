We may be spending most of our time at home, but that doesn't mean that spring is cancelled. One safe way to revel in the warmer weather and blooming trees (that we're enjoying from fourth-floor walkups)? Experimenting with colorful, feel-good makeup.
Pink eyeshadow looks have been a longtime favorite among celebs, and it's easy to see why. At once whimsical yet surprisingly versatile, there's a lot of ways to play with the saccharine hue: Rosy tones have the ability to act as a neutral, while matte pastels feel super modern and fresh. For the colorphiles out there, bold shades of bubblegum and fuchsia really kick it up a notch.
Ready to give things a go? Ahead, nine palettes we're loving for spring and beyond.
