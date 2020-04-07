Not All Animals Are As Fortunate As Your Pet, And These 9 Brands Are Here To Help

Ask any pet owner and they'll likely tell you they'd stop at absolutely nothing to ensure the wellbeing of their furry fam. Cats, dogs, and other domesticated animals are, after all, the source of unconditional support and joy, and their humans know just how precious — even life-changing — that loyalty can be. If you yourself are responsible for a four-legged companion, you understand the effort that owners put into returning that love and loyalty right back. But not all animals are lucky enough to receive this kind of care and attention.
Animal abuse and neglect is a nationwide problem that weighs heavily on the shoulders of shelters across America. However, there are incredible organizations dedicated to providing these sweet creatures with medical care and behavioral rehabilitation. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, for example, helps thousands of forgotten pets find new homes every year. You may not be able to be one of those homes, but you can still support these missions by supporting the brands that give as much to them as they do to you and your beloved pets. From big organizations like Chewy that have donated millions of dollars to animal-oriented charitable organizations, to the smaller guys like, well, Smalls that are also doing their part, ahead you'll find a whole bunch of shoppable brands that care. We hope this list serves as a guide so that next time you set out to do shop for your own fluffy pal, you know you're doing good by another animal out there too.
In celebration of our animal better halves, Refinery29 is hosting a week's worth of pet-dedicated content — featuring everything from dog-approved chew toys to top-rated travel carriers and other totally drool-worthy finds.
