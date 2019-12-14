Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Give Better This Holiday Season
Dedicated Feature
The Small-Business Owner Mixing Art & Design
by
Eliza Dumais
Here's how we can all give more ethically and sustainably this holiday season
Dedicated Feature
Do The Responsible Thing & Gift These Sustainably Made Home Goods
Eliza Dumais
Dec 14, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Why These Sisters Want To Keep Their Small Business…Small
Eliza Dumais
Dec 17, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Drop Your Holiday Funds At These Women-Owned Businesses
Eliza Dumais
Dec 13, 2019
Work & Money
Giving Circles Are Helping Young Women Make 'Change, Not Charity' In Their ...
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Mar 19, 2019
Home Decor
At The Little Market, Lauren Conrad Sells Gifts That Give Back
Cait Munro
Sep 24, 2018
Dedicated Feature
Sustainably Made Fashion & Beauty Finds You’ll Feel Good About Gifting
Ray Lowe
Dec 17, 2019
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted