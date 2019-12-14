Furnishing a home is plenty difficult even without considering the degree to which your decor purchases are fueling the rapid demise of the planet. But here's the thing: Whether or not you're ready to outfit your living room entirely in locally grown hemp, you still ought to start somewhere.
That's why this year, we're vowing to gift more sustainably in the home-goods realm. We're talking products built of eco-friendly, recyclable, or compostable materials and crafted under ethical, fair-trade policies — all of which can be hard to find among the hoards of big-box-retailer gifts on display in store windows and advertised in ad slots on your browser pages.
So where should you look? Ahead, we've rounded up a series of home-decor gifts we love from verifiably sustainable, PayPal-backed businesses. Shop them all, then give yourself a pat on the back for demonstrating more social responsibility than your friends (and, you know, saving the planet).