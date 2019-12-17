"It’s honestly a lot of fun. Sure, we fight, but we have a defacto radical honesty policy — we say exactly what we feel to one another and it saves a lot of time. That’s not totally a luxury you have if you work with someone who isn’t your blood relative. We share endless bad jokes and we have our own strange shorthand or ‘sister speak.’ We can pick up each other’s slack without batting an eye. I don’t know what it’s like to run a business alone, but I think when you’re running a small business with someone you’re super close to, the highs and the lows are reverberated. Your closeness can sort of magnify the experience. Yes, we get grumpy and we get low blood sugar and we revert to our teenage selves. We’ve gone to therapy to work on our relationship. It takes a lot of time and effort, but we are willing to put in the work to keep our relationship strong."