Unfortunately for Mother Earth, those Christmas-morning piles of wrapping-paper waste are inevitable. Some cultural norms are still too prominent to change overnight. But at the very least, we can start to implement more eco-conscious gift-giving practices in other ways. And making an effort to shop for sustainably crafted goods is a great way to start.
The holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to gift something that makes you feel just as good to buy as it does to give (not to mention receiving...which also feels good). Plus, shopping small-batch products made with recycled or organic materials is a great way to start supporting small businesses over the dime-a-dozen fast-fashion brands and mega-retailers spewing out holiday catalogs.
Luckily, plenty of eco-friendly brands are serving up finds that are just as fashionable as they are socially conscious. Ahead, shop our top fashion and beauty recommendations from PayPal-backed brands that manage to prioritize both people and planet.