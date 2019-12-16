"I generally reach out to them — either they’re friends of friends or I follow them on Instagram and have been stalking their work for a little while. Every time I reach out to someone who I’d like to work with it feels like dating. My internal monologue is like, SOS are they interested? What will they say? If they don’t respond, it feels like being stood up — but fortunately, I’ve mostly gotten really positive responses. We try to do two new textiles a season, so we’re never putting out a ton of work by different artists at a time. I don’t want to pump things out so quickly that nothing has its own full moment. That said, it’s all limited edition, so it does run out pretty quickly. We don’t really have a solution for that one yet."