30 Gifts That Work For Everyone

Update: This post was originally published on November 26, 2014.
Sometimes, your perfect gift doesn't go over so well. Of course, the giftee happily accepts. But, deep down, you know your present was a total dud, and they'll exchange it for something they actually want the next day. Well, we're letting you in on a little holiday-gifting secret: There are items that will work for everyone on your list.
Maybe, you're not 100% sure what to get the random coworker you drew for this year's Secret Santa or the aunt who is impossible to shop for. It happens. We found 30 fool-proof picks for all the people in your life you've got a big question mark next to. We also included a handy list of dos and don'ts to help steer you in the right direction. Sound good? Let's get started.
Maybe, you're not 100% sure what to get the random coworker you drew for this year's Secret Santa or the aunt who is impossible to shop for. It happens. We found 30 fool-proof picks for all the people in your life you've got a big question mark next to. We also included a handy list of dos and don'ts to help steer you in the right direction. Sound good? Let's get started.