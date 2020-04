The Pearl Manicure Is The Little Luxury We Needed Right Now

We're not talking about the artisanal process of gluing tiny 3D pearl stickers on your nail beds — but if you want to embark on that project this afternoon , be our guest. Nailing the pearl manicure trend is as simple as investing in a polish with a softly-reflective, iridescent finish. Ahead, shop the top pearlescent polishes money can buy, for a chic and tastefully blingy quarantine manicure that will cost you as little as $9.