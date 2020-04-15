The Pearl Manicure Is The Little Luxury We Needed Right Now

There's really nothing low-key about real freshwater pearls. Whether they're accenting a purse, a statement hair clip, or a Baroque droplet earring, the round shiny white shell beads are glamorous and opulent — and way outside of our budget at the moment. Luckily, there's a practical, realistic, and dare we say, affordable way to style them: on your fingernails.
We're not talking about the artisanal process of gluing tiny 3D pearl stickers on your nail beds — but if you want to embark on that project this afternoon, be our guest. Nailing the pearl manicure trend is as simple as investing in a polish with a softly-reflective, iridescent finish. Ahead, shop the top pearlescent polishes money can buy, for a chic and tastefully blingy quarantine manicure that will cost you as little as $9.
