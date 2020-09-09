You also asked about finding the balance between the two priorities of paying down debt and putting money into an emergency fund. I wouldn’t put any extra money towards debt until you have at least a few months of emergency savings on hand. Having an emergency fund can keep you from going further into debt. Once you have a few months saved, you can split your priorities. For example, if you have an extra $500 a month, you can put $250 into savings and $250 towards debt. Your split doesn’t have to be 50/50 either; it can be much more skewed towards savings, which is what a lot of financial experts are advising in the short term — at least until we see how this current economic climate will turn out.