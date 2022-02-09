Parachute’s New Cotton Bedding Meets The Organic “Gold Standard”

I personally prefer even the coziest of bedding to be just a little bit imperfect — those super-plush thin blankets tragically remind me of the felt squares we used in grade-school art projects. Parachute’s soft knit is stretchy and genuinely adds a layer of warmth beneath the comforter that I require during these East Coast winters. It also has some nice weight to it, so the blanket stays put even if you're a chronic sleep dancer.