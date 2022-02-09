Parachute’s New Cotton Bedding Meets The Organic “Gold Standard”

About a week ago, a little birdie (which some might call a publicist) informed us that Parachute — the go-to lifestyle brand for luxe, durable, and cozy bedding — would soon debut "...one of [its] most exciting launches of the year." Given that the affordable-luxe brand is already responsible for some award-winning Most Wanted editor favorite sleep goods, a cartoonishly large question mark adorned our heads as we read on to discover that, starting today, Parachute would launch its first ever GOTS-certified organic cotton collection, consisting of everything the brand does best — bedding sets, blankets, bath towels, loungewear — produced with the stringent ecological and social criteria set by the Global Organic Textile Standard, the gold standard for organic cotton certification.
Those question marks atop our foreheads quickly morphed into exclamation points after understanding the significance of the GOTS’ stamp of approval. Essentially, Parachute's latest collection passes an extremely thorough and internationally-recognized sustainability test — all 22 pieces are crafted from ethically harvested cotton that’s free of harmful chemicals, pesticides, and residues. And of course, because it’s Parachute, the new collection doesn't just do good — it also looks good. The new linens and sleepwear are dressed in a very on-brand mix of earthy, muted colorways that includes the terrain-inspired willow (a pale sage), bisque (a medium-hue shade of putty), pebble (a deep charcoal gray) and white. (Just white.) Ahead, we’re breaking down all you need to know about Parachute's sustainability pledges, and what it felt like to snooze the night away alongside an organic cotton throw from the brand new launch.
What is the Parachute GOTS-Certified Organic Cotton Collection?
In late January, Parachute signed a major sustainability pledge that holds its already eco-friendly threads to an even higher standard. The brand plans to become certified carbon neutral by Earth Day 2022, and it's kicking things off with this new, rigorously-certified launch, which is priced between $54 (for a t-shirt) to $384 (for a California King-sized suite that includes a fitted sheet, pillowcase, and duvet cover). Parachute intentionally plucked its bestselling items and reworked them with gold-standard sustainable textiles. You can find these all-stars — duvet cover sets, bath robes, quilts, and sheet sets to name a few — on site right now in an array of subtle, minimalistic hues from deep rouges to sandy browns and crisp whites.
To give you a gist of how large Parachute's fandom already is, we took to the reviews. The brand's best-selling Cloud Cotton Robe has over 1,500 reviews and a 4.38 out of 5 star rating. Customers swoon over its cushy material, relaxed fit, and according to one reviewer, "...the fabric is the perfect weight and cozy when under the weather." Parachute's Linen Sheet Set (another on-site all star) has garnered a whopping 2,200+ reviews and a 4.28 out of 5 star rating. Customer, Liza W. mentions that, "...the quality of the linen is incredible and so comfortable." So, if you're in the market for some worthwhile bedding or luxe loungewear to snuggle up in, Parachute is the place to be.
What does the collection feel like?
As our team’s lifestyle writer, if there’s one category I know inside and out, it's bedding. From a legendary pillow that was boldly named after a cloud to a suspiciously soft $35 sheet set from Amazon to a pillow sham that claims to cure acne, I’ve test-driven enough sleepables to know if a certain linen is going to make for a good bedfellow. (And I definitely have one too many a sheet set in my apartment.) That said, Parachute’s Organic Cotton Knit Throw boasts one the best balances of soft and durable that has ever graced my bed.
I personally prefer even the coziest of bedding to be just a little bit imperfect — those super-plush thin blankets tragically remind me of the felt squares we used in grade-school art projects. Parachute’s soft knit is stretchy and genuinely adds a layer of warmth beneath the comforter that I require during these East Coast winters. It also has some nice weight to it, so the blanket stays put even if you're a chronic sleep dancer.
While I didn’t personally touch the entirety of the new collection, I did get a first hand feel of this GOTS-Certified cotton and am now a firm believer in the hype. The fact that the textile's supreme quality stems from ethical sourcing, sustainability, and thoughtful design is a major win-win that, for me, justifies the heftier price tag. If you're interesting in testing the hype yourself, head over to Parachute's site now to view the full collection and take your pick of the extra-cozy, GOTS-Certified litter.
